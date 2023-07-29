Sweden’s Foreign Minister Reaches Out To Saudi Arabia Minister Over Burning Of Quran

Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Friday received a phone call from Sweden’s Foreign Minister, Tobias Billström.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Prince Faisal reiterated its detest at the way and manner the Holy Book of Islam is treated and demanded that Sweden should take immediate measures against such extremist actions that hurt the sentiments of Muslims around the world.

The Saudi Foreign Minister conveyed that the repeated incidents of burning the Quran and other transgressions against Islam contribute to fueling hatred and limit efforts for dialogue between peoples and cultures.

In response, Billström expressed Sweden’s condemnation and denunciation of burnings of the Quran and relayed his deep regret over how certain people in his country exploit the right to freedom of expression granted by the Swedish constitution.

Sweden’s Foreign Minister, however, reassured Prince Faisal that his country seeks to stop all offensive acts towards all faiths and religious texts.

It would be recalled that there have been a wave of Burning of Quran in some parts of Europe which emanated from Sweden.