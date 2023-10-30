Saudi Arabia Extends Lifeline To Nigerian ConJoined Twins

…set to conduct surgical separation in Riyadh

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSARelief), has offered to facilitate a complex surgical separation for Nigerian conjoined twins.

The twins, Hassana and Husaina Hassan Isa from Kano are joined at the chest and share vital organs, making their separation a medically intricate and challenging procedure.

New Telegraph learned that the KSARelief, in collaboration with a Saudi team of renowned surgeons and medical professionals, has resolved to conduct a surgical separation to provide these two young lives with the opportunity for a brighter and healthier future. The surgery, scheduled to take place at King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh, will mark a groundbreaking moment in the field of pediatric surgery.

Mohammed Alsahabi, Press Attache at the Saudi Embassy in Abuja, disclosed that the conjoined twins will undergo a thorough medical evaluation, and a team of experts, including pediatric surgeons, anesthesiologists, and nurses, has been assembled to oversee the entire process.

According to Alsahabi, the twins’ family will be accommodated in Riyadh, and a support system will be in place to provide comfort and assistance throughout the journey.

“This initiative reflects Saudi Arabia’s commitment to humanitarian causes and its dedication to helping those in need, regardless of their nationality or background.

‘The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been at the forefront of providing international humanitarian aid and is internationally recognized as one of the key countries responding to humanitarian crises. Over the years, the Kingdom’s leaders have followed all internationally accepted principles of neutrality, impartiality, and universality in their provision of humanitarian assistance.

“The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre was established in 2015, and to date has delivered aid and relief to 94 countries through more than 2,500 projects,” he said.

It would be recalled that Saudi Arabia had in the past, given a great deal of attention to the health care needs of many other countries, including the unique Saudi Conjoined Twins Programme. Since its inception in 1990, this programme has reviewed 133 sets of conjoined twins referred from 24 countries, and 59 sets of twins have been successfully separated by the Saudi program.

Alsahabi said the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia would remain committed to providing all necessary humanitarian relief to Nigeria for the interest and betterment of the Nigerian people.