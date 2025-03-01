Share

The Consulate General of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Kano State on Friday distributed 50 tons of dates to the Kano State Government and Northern Nigerian State as part of its annual humanitarian relief efforts.

The initiative, facilitated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), aims to support vulnerable families across the country and strengthen the deep-rooted ties between the two nations.

During the ceremony, the Consul General of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in Kano state Nigeria, Khalil Admawy, conveyed the Kingdom’s dedication to humanitarian causes.

He expressed his profound gratitude to King Salman bin Abdelaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their unwavering support in providing aid to Muslims and underserved communities worldwide.

He emphasized that Saudi Arabia remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering Islamic solidarity and providing relief to those in need.

He further explained that this year’s distribution includes 50 tons of dates for Abuja, which took place earlier and another 50 tons for Kano and some northern Nigerian States, for which arrangements are ongoing on how to deliver it to them, continuing Saudi Arabia’s tradition of assisting Nigeria through humanitarian donations.

He noted that the initiative represents the Kingdom’s broader mission to uplift Muslim communities, alleviate suffering, and promote unity, particularly during the two Holy Mosques to King Salman bin Abdelaziz religious periods such as Ramadan indicating that the launching of IFTAAR PROGAMME which has been scheduled to take place during the Month of Ramadan in Abuja is another humanitarian gesture by Saudi king Salman bin Abdelaziz.

The Consulate, in collaboration with local authorities and humanitarian organizations, will ensure the proper distribution of the dates so that they reach the most vulnerable families in various regions

of Nigeria.

Since the establishment of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre(KSrelief) in 2025, with the help of 175 members of the United Nations, the center has completed and delivered more than 2500 projects valued at more than $ 7 billion, benefitting 91 countries.

Lastly, the consul General asked the Almighty Allah’s protection for both countries and their rulers.

