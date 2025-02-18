Saudi Arabia Donates 100 Tonnes Of Dates To Nigeria

Share

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has donated 100 tons of dates to the Federal Government of Nigeria as part of its annual humanitarian relief efforts.

A statement from the Saudi Embassy yesterday indicated that the donation to Nigeria is a gift from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

It said Amb. Faisal AlGhamdi, the ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Nigeria, donated the dates during an official ceremony. The kingdom conveyed its commitment to humanitarian causes.

The embassy said the initiative was facilitated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) in support of vulnerable Nigerian families and in an effort to strengthen the deeprooted ties between the two countries.

The statement said that the envoy “expressed his profound gratitude to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed Abdulaziz Al Saud for their unwavering support in providing aid to Muslims and underserved communities worldwide.”

It quoted Al-Ghamdi as emphasising that Saudi Arabia remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering Islamic solidarity and providing relief to those in need.

“Ambassador Al-Ghamdi explained that this year’s distribution included 50 tonnes of dates for Abuja and another 50 tonnes for Kano, continuing Saudi Arabia’s tradition of assisting Nigeria through humanitarian donations,” the statement said.

