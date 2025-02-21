Saudi Arabia Bans Children From Accompanying Pilgrims For Hajj

Share

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that children will not be allowed to accompany pilgrims during the 2025 Hajj season.

The decision, aimed at ensuring the safety of young children amidst the massive crowds, underscores the ministry’s commitment to managing the pilgrimage efficiently and reducing risks associated with overcrowding.

“This measure is taken to ensure the safety and wellbeing of children and to avoid exposing them to any harm during the pilgrimage,” the ministry stated.

The ban is part of broader efforts to enhance the experience of pilgrims and mitigate potential challenges that arise from bringing children to the holy sites.

As part of the preparations for Hajj 2025, the ministry reaffirmed that priority will be given to those who have not performed the pilgrimage before, aligning with previous policies to allow more Muslims the opportunity to fulfill this religious obligation. The registration process for Saudi citizens and residents intending to perform Hajj has officially commenced.

Applicants can register through the Nusuk app and the ministry’s official online portal. Pilgrims are required to verify their personal information, add companions, and submit any exemption requests, including for mahram requirements. The ministry has urged applicants to finalize their registration early and be prepared for the selection process as demand is expected to be high.

In a significant update for domestic pilgrims, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has introduced a flexible installment plan for Hajj package payments. Pilgrims now have the option to pay in three installments: First installment: 20% of the package cost, due within 72 hours of booking. Second installment: 40% of the total cost, payable by Ramadan 20.

Third installment: 40% of the total cost, due by Shawwal 20. A booking will remain unconfirmed until the final installment is completed, with invoices issued for each payment stage. As the kingdom gears up for another Hajj season, these new measures reflect the ministry’s ongoing efforts to enhance pilgrim safety, streamline registration, and provide flexible financial options for those undertaking the sacred journey.

Share

Please follow and like us: