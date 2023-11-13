Saudi-African Summit Seeks End To Military Operations In Gaza

…Pledges cooperation on military affairs, counterterrorism

The Saudi-African Summit has expressed deep concern regarding the humanitarian catastrophe arising from the Israeli/ Hamas war and has stressed the need to stop all military operations in Gaza, the West Bank and other Palestinian territories.

The summit which was held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, discussed among other things, the developments in Palestine, since the war erupted on October 7, 2023, and drew the attention of the international community to the need for an immediate cease-fire to protect civilians in accordance with international law.

In a declaration made at the end of the summit, the participants stressed the importance of the role that the international community must play in putting pressure on Israel to stop the air strikes and the forced displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, describing the action of the Israeli Defence Forces ( IDF) as a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and international laws.

They stressed the need for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and other international humanitarian organizations to play their role in providing humanitarian and relief aid to the Palestinian people,

According to the declaration, it had become very necessary to tackle the real cause of the conflict represented by the Israeli occupation and intensify efforts to reach a comprehensive and just settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in accordance with the principle of the two-state solution, the Arab Peace Initiative, and the relevant international legitimacy resolutions, in a way that guarantees the Palestinian people their right to establish their independent state on the borders of 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The leaders argued that it is critically important to respect the sovereignty of countries, non-interference in their respective internal affairs and maintain good neighbourliness based on the principles of equality, mutual respect, and common interests between all the countries in accordance with international law.

They also expressed their determination to further develop cooperation and coordination in defense fields, and make concerted efforts to combat terrorism and extremism in all its forms.

“In addition, they discussed means of strengthening cooperation, coordinating efforts and sharing experiences in such a manner that achieves common interests and contributes to achieving security and peace in the world, while taking all necessary measures to prevent any terrorist crimes in close cooperation among their countries.

They pledged to take steps to spread the culture of moderation and tolerance, achieving security and peace, and combating extremism and terrorism.

They also agreed to intensify cooperation in maritime security as it is one of the factors of stability and development for countries, so as to contribute to strengthening and maintaining the safety of the maritime environment and joint action to combat organized crime, smuggling of drugs and psychotropic substances, money laundering and international smuggling networks.

Equally important, they also agreed to address the situation of refugees, illegal immigration, human trafficking and maritime piracy in such a manner that contributes to the development and stability of the African countries, combating cross-border crimes in all their forms and manifestations, and enhancing such measures in such a way that achieves security and stability for the countries and their peoples.