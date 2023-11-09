Saturday’s Guber: We’ll Visit Troublemakers With Injurious Consequences – Military

The Military has warned thugs and other perpetrators of electoral violence against plans to disrupt this Saturday’s off-cycle gubernatorial polls in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi states, vowing to mete out “injurious consequences” to troublemakers.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Edward Buba, who handed down the warning at the regular operational briefing in Abuja on Thursday, assured that adequate platforms have since been deployed in the three sub-national entities, to guarantee violence-free exercises on November 11.

On possible plans by some elements to dress in military uniforms during the contests, the military operations’ spokesperson said measures had been put in place to identify, isolate, and deal with impersonators.

His words: “Election is serious business and the military is giving it the seriousness It deserves.

“So much is being put in place; troops and platforms are being deployed to those locations, to reinforce security that is already in place in those states.

“The military is deployed in strength for the election to emplace a safe environment for voters to peacefully come out and cast their votes.

“We are aware of plans by some to disguise in military uniforms in order to cause problems during the elections, I say to them, beware of the injurious consequences of that plan.

“Our message to such a group is that there will be injurious consequences for such an action. The military will not fold its arms and watch its image dragged into the mud.

“As for distinguishing between fake soldiers and real ones should that arise, the journalists in those states will be appropriately briefed.”