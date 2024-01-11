Saturday Polls/Exams: Court To Deliver Judgement March 20

An Abuja Federal High Court, yesterday, fixed March 20 to deliver judgment in a suit filed by a member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Ugochukwu Uchenwa, seeking to stop the conduct of elections and examinations on Saturdays. Justice James Omotosho fixed the date after listening to counsel’s arguments for and against the suit. The plaintiff, Uchenwa, who is an Elder of the Church, filed the suit on the grounds that fixing elections and examinations on Saturdays violated his rights and that of other members of the church to freedom of worship. He is praying the court to declare the fixing of elections and examinations on Saturdays as unconstitutional.

In the alternative, the plaintiff prayed the court to order the defendants to allow him and other members of his church to vote or write examinations on any other day of the week, including Sundays. Listed as defendants in the suit, are: the President, Attorney-General of the Federation, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Minister of Internal Affairs. Others are: Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), National Examination Council (NECO), West African Examination Council (WAEC), National Business and Technical Examination Board, Council of Legal Education, and the Ministry of Education.

At yesterday’s hearing, counsel to the plaintiff, Benjamin Amaefule, told the court that his client was only seeking an enforcement of his fundamental rights to freedom of education and freedom to participate in elections. Amaefule told the court that his client was seeking, among others, a declaration that the schedule of elections in Nigeria on Saturdays, the “Sabbath Day,” was a violation of his fundamental rights to freedom of worship. “It is also a violation of conscience, profession and free practice of faith and right to participate freely in the government of the applicant and that of entire members of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Nigeria.”

The plaintiff asked the court for some reliefs, including a declaration that the actions of the 5th to 8th respondents fixing examinations on Saturdays, a “Sabbath Day of the Lord” was unconstitutional. He prayed the court for an order restraining INEC from further violating the rights of members of the Adventist Church by holding elections on Saturdays. “In the alternative, order INEC to mark out a different day for members of the church to participate in their own election.

“An order restraining the 5th to 8th respondents from scheduling and conducting compulsory public examinations on Saturdays, without making option for the members of the Adventist Church to write their exams on days other than Saturdays. “An order mandating the 10th respondent to cease from conducting any academic programme or activities on Saturdays, the Sabbath Day of the Lord, without giving members of the Adventist Church a different day to participate in such academic activities by itself or through any of its departments.”

The plaintiff also asked the court to make an order mandating the first and second respondents (the President and the AGF) to declare Saturdays as public holiday, just the same way Sundays are public holidays. Responding on behalf of the President and the AGF, Maimuna Shiru told the court that she filed a 17- para- graph affidavit on behalf of her client in opposition to the suit.

She prayed the court to dismiss the suit for lacking in merit. For his part, counsel to WAEC, Friday Chorio, argued that Nigeria was a circular state as it had not adopted any religion as its own. The court having confirmed that they were duly notified of the hearing date proceeded to hear the mat- ter and subsequently fixed March 20 for judgment.