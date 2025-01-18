Satira Osemudiamen receives Brandcom’s Recognition

Share

Satira Osemudiamen, Founder of Satira Media and Public Relations Limited (SMPR), was recently honoured as one of Brandcom’s Top 35 Under 35 marketing and communications professionals of 2024.

This excellence award recognises the brightest young talent in Nigeria’s marketing and communications industry. The award ceremony took place at the Landmark Event Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos.

In her role as Principal Consultant at Satira Media and Public Relations Limited, Osemudiamen has consistently demonstrated exceptional skills in storytelling and strategic communication.

Her ability to craft compelling narratives and execute effective campaigns has solidified her reputation as a leading figure in the Nigerian marketing and communications industry.

This well-deserved recognition is a testament to her innovative approach and dedication to delivering outstanding results.

“I am incredibly honoured to be recognised alongside such an inspiring group of professionals,” Satira remarked. “This award is a powerful reminder of the importance of persistence and the ability to push forward. I remain committed to breaking new ground in creativity within communications and empowering the next generation of storytellers.”

The “35 Under 35” awards, organised by Brand Communicator, celebrate the accomplishments of young professionals driving transformation in the marketing landscape.

The Brandcom Awards continue to celebrate creativity, influence, and innovation, serving as a platform to elevate the voices shaping Nigeria’s brand narrative.

Such recognitions play a crucial role in inspiring the rise of marketing and communication professionals to pursue excellence in their craft.

