Satguru Maharaj Ji’s Alleged Human Body Parts Sale Suit Stalled

Due to absence of proof of service on the defendants, an Oyo State High Court sitting at Iyaganku in Ibadan, could not commence on Friday, full hearing of the suit bordering on allegation of human body parts sale and use of human blood for money ritual purpose brought by the founder of ‘One Love Family’, Satguru Maharaj Ji, against Prophet Amos Ojo, a.k.a Elewuogbo, Mr. Oyeleye Oladele and his publishing firm, Ee-nuel Global Information Limited.

Satguru Maharaj Ji’s had through his counsel, Olasehinde Obisesan, told the court that the duo of Elewuogbo and Oladele used the media publication to claim that Maharaj Ji was selling human body parts and using human blood for money ritual purposes, an allegation he considered malicious and defamatory.

According to the court, the defendants had been alleged to have conspired to commit the offence of felony punishable under section 516 of the Criminal Code, Cap 38 Vol. 11, Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria, 2000.

Oladele was said to have used a magazine produced by his media company to publish the defamatory article, which Maharaj Ji is contesting as derogatory and defamatory of his character in the estimation of reasonable human beings and the public in general.

At the resumed hearing of the case at Court 18 on Friday, Justice J.O.S Oyediran, noted that absence of the first defendant, Prophet Amos Ojo, a.k.a Elewuogbo, as well as, unavailability of proof of service on him by the court bailiff, necessitated his adjourning the case to July 7, 2025, stressing that counsel to both parties must be prepared for hearing of Case Management Conference, otherwise known as CMC, of the matter.

Though the second and third defendants were represented by lawyer Ogunjobi, the Judge, who was upset by the time wasted by the defendants in moving the case forward, ordered that fresh notice be served on them by the bailiff of the court with evidence of service put in the court file.

Addressing the court after the order was made, Satguru Maharaj Ji’s counsel, Olasehinde Obisesan, promised that bailiff will be re-mobilized before the adjourned date to serve the first defendant with a copy of the notice, lest there be any other delay in the hearing of the CMC on the adjourned date.