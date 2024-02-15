Satchet Beverages: ‘NAFDAC’s Ban’ll Have Severe Impact on Sector’

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has once again expressed its deep concern about the ban imposed on spirit drinks in sachets and PET bottles less than 200ml by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC). Speaking in a press briefing on the enforcement in Lagos recently, the Director-General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, explained that the directive by NAFDAC was having a negative impact on its members in all ramifications. Ajayi-Kadir stated: “I am pleased to welcome you to MAN house, the home of manufacturers.

Our reason for gathering here today is not far-fetched considering the negative impact the directive of a regulatory agency is having on our members. “The Association is deeply concerned about the ban imposed on spirit drinks in sachets and PET bottles less than 200ml. More disturbing is the fact that adequate consideration was not given to the impact such move will PET bottles 19 have on the manufacturers, the workers, the citizenry and the economy.”

Notwithstanding its earlier objections (to the immediacy of the ban), Distillers and Blenders Association of Nigeria (DIBAN) participated in the preparation of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), which was then signed (with evident reservations) on December 18, 2018 between the Federal Ministry of Health, NAFDAC, CPC (now FCCPC) and Association of Food, Beverages, and Tobacco Employers (AFBTE) and Distillers and Blenders Association of Nigeria (DIBAN) to address the concerns raised at the time.

“The goal was to enlighten citizens on responsible consumption, by supporting the Federal Ministry of Health and NAFDAC to undertake the advocacy, messaging, training and education of the public. “During this period, DIBAN spent over N1 billion (as at December 2023) on various campaigns to ensure zero consumption of alcoholic bever- ages by the under aged and in promoting responsible use of alcoholic beverages among adults.” According to him, the campaigns involved heavy use of radio, billboards, and social media to propagate the Ministry of Health’s carefully crafted messages which were designed to cause a behavioral change in consumers.

“Working with NAFDAC, the players targeted young peo- ple below the age of 18 years who are not allowed by law to drink alcohol at all, and even the adults who are allowed to drink must drink responsibly. “Adverts on radio and television were moved to late hours to prevent young people from being influenced,” Ajayi-Kadir added.