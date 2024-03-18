Saskay’s Boyfriend Breaks Silence Amid Leaked Chats With Ex-Girlfriend

The boyfriend of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Saskay, Chef Derin has clarified the alleged leaked chats about having terrible sex with his ex-girlfriend and the reason for their breakup.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Chef Derin, in a post on his Instagram page on Sunday, lamented that ‘Instagram baddies’ were distancing themselves from him following his new relationship with Saskay.

According to Derin, his relationship with the reality star had affected his friendship with other female friends.

In a new development, the friend of his ex-girlfriend leaked some of his old chats online, which shows Derin saying sex with his partner is terrible and he isn’t enjoying the clout from the relationship.

In the alleged chat, Derin further claimed that he was pushed into the relationship with his ex.

Reacting to the leaked chat via his verified X page on Monday, Derin described the online chats as fake, saying he never dumped anyone.

He also noted that he had a serious issue with his ex-girlfriend, which led to the relationship breakup.

He wrote, “Never been the type to put my business online or respond to trolls but since you guys have decided to go low I’d go lower. I never dumped anyone, and I can tell you for a fact that all those chats are fake. Sometime last year, I had a serious issue with my ex.

“Same period Oreofe reached out to me via Twitter. We became friends, she noticed I was battling depression because I wasn’t over my ex and we were trying to work things out. She created a burner account on snap and IG.

“Only to tell me all sorts of things about her, this is someone she has never met before or seen Her entire life. She manipulated me Into believing she had moved on and even went as far as telling me the new guy she was dating knowing fully well how vulnerable I am.

“That same period I met @_OT__ she also stood there for me during my heartbreak. Oreofe was feeding me with false information for 3 months because she wanted to date me. Telling me things to damage me And at the same time, she gives me a shoulder to cry on.

“When everything unfolded around October, I had to cut her off. Sam period I, Saskay and I started talking. She’s very much aware of everything I have gone through. Ever since then Oreofe and her friends have been on a roll of drag me down dirt.

“I even had to call my ex Funmi to apologise because I hated her for months because I felt like didn’t deserve to be treated that way. It’s actually way too deeper than this, but I just need y’all to know I respect my girlfriend so much and her brand that’s why I’m responding.”