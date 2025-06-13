New Telegraph

June 13, 2025
Saro-Wiwa, Others: MOSOP Lauds Tinubu’s Pardon, Demands Their Exoneration

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) yesterday lauded President Bola Tinubu for granting Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight other Ogoni activists’ state pardons. They were all executed by the government during the military regime of Gen. Sani Abacha.

In a statement, MOSOP’s President, Fegalo Nsuke, appealed to Tinubu to formally exonerate the so-called ‘Ogoni 9’, arguing that they did not commit any offence in the first place.

He said Tinubu’s Democracy Day address was “both historic and a positive step towards healing”, noting that “it is a widely acknowledged fact that few administrations have dared to confront this painful legacy with such candour and daring.”

The MOSOP chief added: “Tinubu once again has distinguished himself among Nigerian leaders as one with the wisdom and courage to answer a longstanding prayer from an oppressed populace with compassion and clarity.

“His recognition of the injustices endured by Saro-Wiwa and his compatriots, and his words acknowledging the moral wounds of their execution, have been received with gratitude across the country and by many in the international community.”

