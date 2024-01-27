‘Saro, the Musical,’ Marks Decade of Splendour in Lagos

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the award-winning Nigerian musical, “Saro, The Musical,” illuminated the Terra Kulture Theatre in Victoria Island, Lagos. Crafted by Bolanle Austen-Peters Productions (BAP) and backed by the MTN Foundation, this production stands as a vibrant showcase of Nigeria’s rich arts and culture.

Set in contemporary Lagos, the musical pays homage to those who migrated from various regions of Nigeria in pursuit of opportunities within the bustling economic hub. C e n t e r e d around four a m b i t i o u s young men navigating challenges in their quest for success in the “city of dreams,” the musical encapsulated the dynamism of Nigerian culture.

The cast and crew, adorned in radiant costumes reflecting the best of Nigerian fashion, delivered a captivating performance. Well-choreographed dance routines and a blend of mesmerizing African and Western musical genres, including Afro-beats, Highlife, Juju, Apala, hip-hop, and jazz, brought the musical to life.

The culmination of the performance received a standing ovation, accompanied by enthusiastic calls for an encore. Bolanle Austen-Peters, the Executive Producer and Director, shared her sentiments, stating, “It’s been a long time coming. Many young talents come to Lagos with aspirations, and that is what we aim to portray.

What do you encounter when you arrive in Lagos? That is what ‘Saro’ is about.” Austen-Peters expressed gratitude to sponsors, with special acknowledgment to the MTN Foundation for their indispensable support. Odunayo Sanya, the Executive Secretary of the MTN Foundation, emphasized the foundation’s enduring commitment to nurturing young talents in Nigeria.

She reaffirmed the MTN Foundation’s dedication to empowering the youth for national development and enhancing overall productivity.