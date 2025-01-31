Sarkin Yakin Zazzau, Yahaya Pate Dies After Collapsing

Share

A senior traditional leader in the Zazzau Emirate of Kaduna State, Alhaji Rilwan Yahaya Pate, has reportedly passed away after collapsing at a public event on Thursday, January 30.

New Telegraph gathered that the late traditional figure, who held the title of Sarkin Yakin Zazzau, fainted while attending a gathering alongside the Emir of Zazzau, Mallam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli.

The incident occurred at the Gambo Sawaba General Hospital in Kofar Gayan, Zaria.

The Zazzau Emirate Council confirmed his passing, saying Alhaji Pate, who also served as a councillor on health matters, died while at the hospital.

His remains were later interred at Rimin Dodo in accordance with Islamic rites.

Emir of Zazzau expressed deep sorrow over the loss, describing Alhaji Pate as a devout and dedicated leader whose absence would be profoundly felt across the emirate.

In his condolence message, the Emir emphasized that death is an inevitable part of God’s will and prayed for the deceased’s soul to rest in peace.

The late Sarkin Yakin Zazzau was a respected figure in the emirate, known for his contributions to healthcare and community development.

