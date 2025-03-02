Sarkin Sasa Of Ibadan, Maiyasin Katsina Dies At 125 

Share

The Sarkin Sasa of Ibadan and Sardauna of the West, Haruna Maiyasin Katsina, has passed away at the age of 125 years.

His son, Kasim Ado Yaro, announced his passing on Saturday, March 1, 2025, just as the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, and the Oyo South senator, Sarafadeen Alli, mourned.

The late Sarkin Sasa was a respected leader and the chairman of the Council of Arewa Traditional Rulers in the 17 Southern States of Nigeria, a position through which he played a crucial role in fostering unity among diverse ethnic groups

In his tribute, the Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, expressed deep sorrow over the death of Katsina, describing it as the end of a great era.

In a statement by his Media Assistant, Print Moses Alao, on Sunday, the governor commiserated with the immediate family of the late traditional ruler, the Hausa/Fulani community in Oyo State, and the entire Arewa community across Southern Nigeria.

“The death of Alhaji Katsina at the age of 125 marks the end of a great era. He was a great leader who led his people with commitment and demonstrated utmost patriotism to Oyo State and Nigeria in every way,” Makinde stated.

The governor recalled his long-standing relationship with the late Sarkin Sasa, noting that their cordiality predated his tenure in office.

“His cooperation with our government was top-notch and exemplary. May Allah SWT grant him Aljanah Firdausi,” he added.

Senator Sharafadeen Alli also joined in mourning the late Sarkin Sasa, describing him as a towering figure in leadership and an unwavering advocate of good governance.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Akeem Abas, the Senator highlighted the traditional ruler’s contributions to peace, unity, and community development.

“As the Chairman of the Council of Arewa Traditional Rulers in the 17 Southern States, he played a crucial role in fostering harmony among ethnic groups.

“His leadership virtues were unparalleled, and his peaceful nature was a source of inspiration,” Alli said.

He further praised the late Katsina’s humility, piety, and dedication to humanity, describing him as a revered statesman whose life epitomized selfless service and integrity.

Senator Alli extended heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, the Arewa community, and the people of Sasa, urging them to uphold his legacy of unity and service.

The late Sarkin Sasa’s passing marks a significant loss to both the Hausa/Fulani community and the larger Oyo State society, as he remained a bridge-builder throughout his lifetime.

