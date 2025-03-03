Sarkin Sasa Of Ibadan, Haruna Maiyasin Katsina, Dies At 125

Share

The Sarkin Sasa of Ibadan and Sardauna of the West, Alhaji Haruna Maiyasin Katsina, has passed away at the age of 125.

His son, Alhaji Kasim Ado Yaro, announced his passing on Saturday, March 1, 2025, just as the Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde and the Oyo South Senator, Chief Sarafadeen Alli mourn.

The late Sarkin Sasa was a respected leader and the chairman of the Council of Arewa Traditional Rulers in the 17 Southern States of Nigeria, a position through which he played a crucial role in fostering unity among diverse ethnic groups.

In his tribute, the Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, expressed deep sorrow over the death of Alhaji Katsina, describing it as the end of a great era.

In a statement by his Media Assistant (Print), Moses Alao, yesterday, the governor commiserated with the immediate family of the late traditional ruler, the Hausa/Fulani community in Oyo State, and the entire Arewa community across Southern Nigeria.

“The death of Alhaji Katsina at the age of 125 marks the end of a great era. “He was a great leader who led his people with commitment and demonstrated utmost patriotism to Oyo State and Nigeria in every way,” Makinde stated.

The governor recalled his long-standing relationship with the late Sarkin Sasa, noting that their cordiality predated his tenure in office.

