Sarina Wiegman Joins Burna Boy On Stage After England’s Euro 2025 Win

England’s Euro 2025 victory came with an extra dose of joy and rhythm.

The Lionesses, led by Dutch coach Sarina Wiegman, celebrated their European Championship win in grand style at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday afternoon. The crowd roared when Wiegman who is known for her calm composure broke into a full smile and surprise as event host, Alex Scott introduced her “favourite artist” Burna Boy live on stage.

READ ALSO:

The Nigerian Afro-fusion icon lit up the celebration as he joined Wiegman in a spontaneous performance of his hit single ‘For Your Hand’. Wiegman, visibly thrilled, exclaimed “Oh, no way!” before grooving alongside Burna Boy, sending fans into a frenzy online.

The victory marks England’s second consecutive Euro win, after a dramatic final that saw Spain initially take the lead. England’s Alessia Russo brought the match level before the Lionesses sealed it 3-1 on penalties, with Wiegman now becoming the only football manager to reach five major finals in a row, winning three of them.