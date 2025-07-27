Sarikin Hausawa Nnewi Backs Soludo’s Re-Election Bid

The traditional leader of the Hausa community in Nnewi, Alhaji Salihu Suleiman, has endorsed Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo for a second term, praising his leadership style and inclusive governance.

In an interview at his office in Nnewi, the Sarikin Hausawa commended Soludo’s efforts in promoting peace, economic growth, and unity across Anambra. He said the Hausa community in Nnewi and other areas under his jurisdiction would mobilize support for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the upcoming Anambra South Senatorial bye-election and the 2025 governorship poll.

“We are grateful for the peaceful environment created by the governor, which has enabled our people to run their businesses without fear,” he said. “That’s why we support his re-election. Continuity will bring more progress to Anambra.”

Alhaji Suleiman urged residents of Anambra South to vote wisely, describing APGA as the only party with a track record of grassroots development.

He also called on local government chairmen to fix deteriorating roads, particularly in Nnewi, which he said hampers commerce and market access.

“Our people contribute significantly to the economy, especially through livestock trade. Bad roads make transporting goods difficult,” he said.

The endorsement from Suleiman is seen as a major boost for Soludo and APGA, especially among the northern community in Anambra known for its commercial influence and strong voter mobilization.