Sardauna’s Leadership Qualities Key To Prosperous North – Gov. Aliyu

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmad Aliyu, has emphasised the need for current leaders in Northern Nigeria to emulate the exemplary leadership qualities of the late Premier of the Northern Region, Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto.

The Governor made this call in a message to commemorate the remembrance of the late Premier, who was assassinated on 15 January 1966.

Governor Aliyu described the Sardauna as a leader renowned for his simplicity, discipline, integrity, honesty, dedication, commitment, and, above all, his fear of God.

According to him, Sir Ahmadu Bello was a detribalized and selfless leader who made enormous sacrifices toward building a united, strong, and future-assured Northern Nigeria by carrying all Northerners along, irrespective of tribe, religion, or geographical location.

“I am very sure that we, the leaders of today, have a lot to learn from the sterling qualities of the late Premier of the Northern Region, Sir Ahmadu Bello,” the Governor said.

He added that present-day leaders must study and adopt the political, economic, and social reforms introduced by the Sardauna in order to effectively address some of the major challenges facing the region.

Gov.Aliyu recalled some of the enduring legacies of the late Premier, including his role as the founding leader of the Northern People’s Congress (NPC), which dominated Northern Nigerian politics prior to independence.

This is in addition to his significant contribution to Nigeria’s attainment of independence in 1960 and his tireless efforts at promoting unity among the region’s diverse ethnic and religious groups.

In a statement issued by Abubakar Bawa, Director-General, Media and Publicity, Government House, Sokoto, further noted that Sir Ahmadu Bello championed Western education in Northern Nigeria and was instrumental in the establishment of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, one of the country’s largest and most influential institutions of higher learning.

Other legacies highlighted by the Governor include the provision of a level playing ground for economic and agricultural development, the promotion of regional economic self-reliance, support for Islamic ideals, and the establishment of key institutions such as the Bank of the North and the Northern Nigeria Development Corporation (NNDC).

Governor Aliyu therefore advocated the creation of a common platform to chart a new approach toward reviving some of these legacies, particularly in the agricultural sector, given the vast agricultural potential of the region.

As the North marks 60 years since the assassination of the late Premier, the Governor prayed to Almighty Allah to forgive Sir Ahmadu Bello’s shortcomings, accept his good deeds, and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus.

Although 15 January 1966 has come and gone, its memories continue to linger in the minds of Northerners, as it was on that fateful day that the Premier of the defunct Northern Region was assassinated.

The assassination of Sir Ahmadu Bello and other leaders of the First Republic brought an abrupt end to Nigeria’s First Republic and ushered in military rule in the country.