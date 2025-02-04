Saraki’s Son Wins First Grammy Award For Work On ‘Bob Marley’s Song

Share

The son of the 8th Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bukola Saraki, Seni Saraki has won his first Grammy Award for his contributions to the soundtrack of “Bob Marley: One Love”, which clinched the title of Best Reggae Album at the prestigious award night.

Saraki made this known in a post on his official Instagram page congratulating his son for pouring his heart into his craft.

“Seeing you pour your heart into your passion and having it recognized on the global stage is an indescribable joy.

“Well done! We are super proud of you!” he wrote.

Seni Saraki’s involvement in the globally celebrated project highlights the increasing contributions of Nigerians to the international music and entertainment industry.

The recognition further cements Nigeria’s standing as a hub of creative talent.

The “Bob Marley: One Love“ soundtrack continues to receive widespread acclaim for its production and homage to reggae music, with Saraki’s role in the success lauded by fans and industry leaders alike.

