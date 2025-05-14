Saraki’s C’ttee: PDP On Path To Resurgence – Utaan

Share

The National Chairmanship contender for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seat and chieftain of the party in Benue State, Conrad Terhide Utaan yesterday expressed optimism that with the choice of the former Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki to lead the party’s seven-man reconciliation committee, the party was on its path to resurgence.

Besides, Conrad Utaan, congratulated immediate past Governor of the state, Chief Samuel Ortom on his inauguration as member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the PDP.

Conrad Utaan, in a statement he personally signed and made available to New Telegraph in Makurdi, commended the leadership of the PDP for action taken, saying “the initiative demonstrates the party’s sincere commitment to healing internal divisions, fostering unity among members and laying a solid foundation for a robust and resilient PDP.

“I believe that such proactive measures will invigorate our party’s structures, rekindle the enthusiasm of our members, and position the PDP for greater success in the near future.

“As a dedicated member of the party, I remain hopeful that these strategic steps will usher in a new era of cohesion, purpose, and renewed vigour. I am confident that, with unity of purpose, inclusive dialogue, and steadfast commitment, the PDP will continue to be a formidable force for democracy, good governance, and Nigeria’s socio-economic development.”

Conrad Utaan, who reaffirmed his unalloyed loyalty and commitment to the ideals of the party and objectives, encouraged other party members in the 36 states and the FCT to remain resilient, ready to sacrifice, and willing to make concessions towards repositioning the PDP as the preferred platform for Nigeria’s progress and prosperity.

He noted that Chief Ortom’s membership of the PDP BOT attests to his commitment, visionary leadership and invaluable contributions to the party.

Utaan expressed confident that the former governor will bring his wealth of experience to bear, and his presence on the BOT will serve as a catalyst for the continued growth, stability, and unity of the PDP across the country.

