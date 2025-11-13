Saraki Urges PDP To Suspend Convention, Calls For Caretaker C’ttee

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has advised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to suspend its planned National Convention scheduled for November 15–16, 2025, in Ibadan, Oyo State, to prevent further crisis within the party.

Saraki gave the advice on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, after a meeting with members of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) Reconciliation Team led by Ambassador Hassan Adamu (Wakili Adamawa).

The delegation met with Saraki to seek his views on how to restore peace and unity in the party.

The former Senate President said the meeting was “meaningful and incisive,” with far-reaching discussions on key issues affecting the PDP, particularly the controversies surrounding the forthcoming convention.

He expressed deep regret that, despite the selfless efforts of several stakeholders, the convention had become mired in political and legal disputes, describing the development as “unfortunate for the PDP and Nigeria’s democracy.”

“I made it clear to the BoT team that political matters can hardly be resolved through the courts. Affairs of political parties are best resolved amicably with all sides seated round the table. Legal battles will only continue to cause friction,” Saraki said.

He warned that the existence of conflicting court orders regarding the validity of the scheduled convention poses a serious risk to the integrity of the process and its outcome.

“As a leader, on whose shoulder lies the political weight of the yearnings and aspirations of my people, I cannot in all good conscience take or be part of any action that will jeopardize their aspirations,” he added.

Saraki therefore urged the party leadership to immediately set up a Caretaker Committee within the next two days to temporarily manage the party’s affairs, stressing that this is the “only viable path to reconciliation and stability.”

He cautioned that proceeding with the Ibadan convention amid legal uncertainty would only worsen internal divisions and discourage serious aspirants from contesting under the PDP platform.

“It is clear that going ahead with the National Convention in Ibadan on November 15–16, 2025, will only serve to further fuel the present crisis. Therefore, going ahead with the Convention as scheduled is a waste of efforts. It does not have my support. It’s not too late to find a win-win solution,” Saraki said.