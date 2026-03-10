Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has called on leaders and stakeholders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to stop the series of legal battles surrounding the party’s disputed national convention and instead focus on organising a fresh one in line with electoral regulations.

Saraki made this call in reaction to the Court of Appeal ruling that upheld earlier decisions nullifying the PDP National Convention held in Ibadan, Oyo State, in November 2025.

Speaking in a Facebook post shared by the Head of the Bukola Saraki Media Office, Yusuph Olaniyonu, the former Kwara State Governor said the party should accept the court’s verdict and move swiftly to organise a new national convention that aligns with the timetable set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This is even as he cautioned that continuing with court actions could undermine the chances of PDP members who intend to contest under the party’s platform in the 2027 general elections.

“My own position is that the Court of Appeal has ruled. However, with the revised timetable by INEC, it is obvious that there is no time to wait for the Supreme Court decision.

“If our motive is to see that we do not jeopardise the chances of our numerous members who want to contest elections on our platform, then this consideration should be the priority of all of us in the party,” he said

Saraki emphasised that the primary role of political parties is to serve as a platform for candidates seeking elective offices, warning that internal conflicts should not derail that objective.

“One of the key essentials of a political party is to provide a platform for candidates seeking to serve the people by contesting elections. We should not defeat this purpose,” he said.

He further appealed to party leaders who may feel aggrieved by recent developments to set aside personal interests for the sake of unity within the party.

“At this stage, egos have been bruised. However, leaders should rise above personal interests and serve the larger common good,” he said.

Saraki stressed that dialogue and compromise among party stakeholders remain essential for resolving the crisis and organising a broadly acceptable national convention.

“The only viable option open to all of us is to sit down, discuss, and work towards holding an all-inclusive national convention at a time that will comply with INEC guidelines,” he said.

Earlier, the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja affirmed the judgments of the Federal High Court that nullified the PDP national convention held between November 15 and 16, 2025, in Ibadan.

In its ruling, the appellate court directed INEC not to recognise the outcome of the convention, including the emergence of Taminu Turaki as the party’s national chairman.

Aside from electing members of a new National Working Committee, the convention had also suspended several allies of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, over alleged anti-party activities.

Among those affected were the National Secretary Samuel Anyanwu, National Legal Adviser Kamaldeen Ajibade, Deputy National Legal Adviser Okechukwu Osuoha, and National Organising Secretary Umaru Bature.

The controversy arose after some party members filed multiple lawsuits, arguing that the convention breached provisions of the 1999 Constitution, the Electoral Act, and the PDP constitution.

Delivering the lead judgment, Justice Uchechukwu Onyemenam ruled that the party failed to meet the constitutional requirements before organising the convention.

The court noted that proper notice of the convention was not served on INEC as required by law and that valid congresses had not been conducted in more than 14 states before the convention took place.

The appellate court also dismissed appeals filed by Turaki and other members of the National Working Committee, affirming that the Federal High Court had the authority to hear the case.

Additionally, the court awarded N2 million in costs against the appellants.

The ruling represents the first appellate decision on the controversial convention after months of conflicting judgments from courts in Abuja and Ibadan.