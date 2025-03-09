Saraki Urges Kwara Residents To Rededicate Selves To Community Devt

Share

Former President of the Senate, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has admonished Kwara State residents to remain at the forefront in the propagation of Islam and the manifestation of the teachings of Prophet Mohammed.

A statement by the Press Officer on Local Matters to the former Senate President, Abdulganiyu Abdulqadir, said Saraki, in the spirit of Ramadan, admonished the people to rededicate themselves towards community development and service to the underprivileged to engender a peaceful, united and crime-free society.

Acknowledging that there are challenges, Saraki noted that, with prayer and collective efforts, the state and nation at large will overcome its travails.

Saraki, who has been playing host to various guests for Iftar at his residence since the commencement of Ramadan, thanked Allah for the grace of the holy month and commended the people of Kwara State for their love, oneness and sacrifices towards the advancement of the State.

Among those who had observed prayers and also had Iftar with the former Senate President were Indigenous businessmen, artisans, transporters, political and non-political associations, party members and individuals.

The Waziri Ngeri of Ilorin Emirate, who paid homage to the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, later joined His Royal Highness for the Ramadan Tefsir at his palace.

The Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who has distributed Ramadan packages to individuals and groups across Kwara State, also visited the Ile-Arugbo Charity House, where aged women were given cash, raw food items and Iftar meals in the spirit of the Ramadan season.

Saraki, at the weekend, also paid condolence visits to some bereaved families in Ilorin where he identified with them and assured them of his support always.

Those visited included the family of the late Balogun Ajikobi of Ilorin Emirate, Isiaka Yusuf, the royal family of late ACP Abdul Sulu-Gambari, the family of Mukadam Agba of Ilorin Emirate, and Sheikh Sulyman Dan-Borno, who recently lost his wife, Hajia Hajara.

He also visited the family of a foremost Dadakuada music exponent, Jaigbade Alao.

