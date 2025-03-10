Saraki To Kwarans: Rededicate Yourselves To Community Devt

Share

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has urged Kwara State citizens to rededicate themselves towards community development and service to the underprivileged.

According to the former governor, this will engender a peaceful, united and crime-free society. Saraki, who has been playing host to various guests for Iftar at his residence since the commencement of Ramadan, commended the people their love, oneness and sacrifices towards the advancement of the state.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief has distributed Ramadan packages to individuals and groups in the state. He also visited the IleArugbo Charity House, where aged women were given cash, food items and Iftar meals in the spirit of the Ramadan season.

Saraki, at the weekend, also paid condolence visits to some bereaved families in Ilorin where he identified with them and assured them of his support always.

