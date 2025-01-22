Share

Former Senate President and two-term Governor of Kwara State, Bukola Saraki has expressed sadness over the devastating fire that ravaged the Sokoto Timber Market, leaving countless traders and their families grappling with significant losses.

In a statement on his social media platforms, Saraki extended heartfelt condolences to the affected traders, their families, and the entire Sokoto State residents.

The chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) described the incident as a tragic blow to livelihoods and an urgent call to action, highlighting the importance of implementing long-term solutions to prevent similar disasters in the future.

He referenced the #GrowNigeriaConversation, which has over the years proposed vital recommendations such as enhanced fire safety planning, improved emergency service access, and infrastructure upgrades to protect lives and critical economic hubs like marketplaces.

READ ALSO:

He further emphasized the need for robust insurance programs to safeguard traders against unexpected losses and renewable energy solutions to reduce dependence on generators one of the leading causes of market fires.

Saraki urged leaders, civil society organizations, and private sector stakeholders to collaborate on implementing these recommendations.

He stated that the focus should not only be on rebuilding but also on creating safer, more resilient marketplaces.

Saraki further urged for a collective commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s marketplaces, ensuring they remain safe and thriving spaces for economic activity.

Share

Please follow and like us: