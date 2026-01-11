Saraki, Olubadan To Lead 23rd Daily Trust Dialogue

Former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, will chair the 23rd Daily Trust Dialogue, scheduled for January 22 at the NAF Conference Centre & Suites, Abuja.

A statement signed by Ahmed I. Shekarau, CEO of the Media Trust Group, said Saraki, a two-term governor of Kwara State (2003–2011) and senator for Kwara Central (2011–2019), will preside over this year’s dialogue themed “Nigeria’s Fourth Republic: What is Working and What is Not”. The statement highlighted Saraki’s nearly three decades of experience as a key actor and observer in national and sub-national politics.

Before entering politics, Saraki worked as a medical officer at Rush Green Hospital, Essex, UK (1988–1989), after earning his MBBS from the University of London in 1987. He later became a director at the defunct Société Générale Bank Ltd in 1990 and served as Special Assistant on Budget to former President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2000.

The event will feature His Imperial Majesty, the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, as Special Guest of Honour. Ladoja, crowned the 44th Olubadan in September 2025, served as governor of Oyo State (2003–2007) and represented Oyo South in the Senate (1992–1993). A chemical engineering graduate from the University of Liège, Belgium, he has extensive experience in the private sector, including shipping, banking, agriculture, and transportation.

According to the Media Trust Group, the 23rd Daily Trust Dialogue will include a pre-event countdown featuring production, publication, and broadcast of significant moments in Nigeria’s Fourth Republic since 1999. The dialogue gathers political leaders, policymakers, academics, professionals, and stakeholders across Nigeria and Africa to discuss pressing socio-political and economic issues.

Daily Trust Dialogue, established in 2004, serves as a platform to foster discussions on national and continental integration, democratic governance, and sustainable development. Past editions have tackled issues such as African unity, democratization, economic development, authoritarianism, regional conflicts, migration, and Africa’s engagement with world powers.

Over the years, the forum has hosted eminent Nigerian personalities, including former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Ibrahim Babangida, Abdulsalami Abubakar, and Goodluck Jonathan, as well as former Chief Justices, Senate Presidents, House Speakers, state governors, ministers, diplomats, and industry leaders. Distinguished guests from Africa have included former Presidents Festus Mogae (Botswana), Jerry Rawlings (Ghana), former Tanzanian Prime Minister Salim Ahmed Salim, late Winnie Mandela (South Africa), Dr. Mo Ibrahim, and Mrs. Samia Nkrumah (Ghana).

2026 edition is open to all members of the public.