Saraki Mourns Ex-Chief Of Staff, Gen. Mohammed

The 8th Nigerian Senate President, Dr Abubakar Saraki, on Wednesday paid tribute to late Major General Abdullahi Mohammed, a former Chief of Staff to ex-Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Umaru Yar’Adua.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the elder statesman died on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at the age of 86 years.

Reacting to the tragic demise in a press statement issued by his Media Office in Abuja, Saraki described Mohammed as a great soldier, administrator, and patriot who served Nigeria with distinction.

According to Saraki, the late Mohammed rendered selfless service to the nation both in military and civilian capacities, even though he was not a politician.

“Our country has missed a good soldier, administrator, intelligence officer, and patriot. He was a man whose skill and experience would have been useful to us at this critical period, when the country is facing a security crisis.

“I commiserate with all Nigerians, the people of Kwara State, and the good people of Ilorin emirate on the death of this eminent son.

“May Allah (SWT) admit him into aljannah Firdaus and grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss,” Saraki stated.