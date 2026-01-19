Saraki Mourns Death Of Ilorin Chief Imam, Salihu

Former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, has mourned the passing of the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh Muhammad Bashir Salihu, describing his death as a huge loss to Ilorin, Kwara State, and the entire Muslim Ummah.

In a tribute on Monday, Saraki described the late Chief Imam as an institution whose life was defined by Islamic scholarship, devotion to Allah (SWT), and selfless service to humanity.

According to him, Sheikh Salihu served with distinction as the spiritual head of Ilorin and as Chairman of the Kwara State Council of Ulama, Alfas and Imams, guiding generations with wisdom, humility, and clarity.

Saraki noted that from the pulpit, the late cleric consistently called the faithful to righteousness, peace, discipline, and communal harmony, reinforcing Ilorin’s historic reputation as a centre of Islamic theology, jurisprudence, moderation, and intellectual excellence.

He described the deceased as a worthy heir to Ilorin’s noble lineage of Islamic scholarship, whose life reflected piety, diligence, loyalty, and deep respect for knowledge.

Beyond his role as Chief Imam, Saraki said Sheikh Salihu was a teacher, mentor, and father figure who shaped minds and character through learning and exemplary conduct, while fostering unity within the Ilorin Emirate and strengthening relations between the Emirate Council and the Islamic community.

On a personal note, Saraki recalled the close father-and-son relationship they shared, noting that the cleric’s prayers, counsel, and moral support during critical moments of his public service remained unforgettable.

He added that his family, like his late father, Oloye (Dr.) Abubakar Olusola Saraki, held the late Chief Imam in the highest esteem for his integrity and unwavering commitment to the Ummah.

Saraki urged the Ilorin Emirate and the Muslim community to take solace in the enduring legacy left behind by the late scholar, stressing that his works and teachings would continue to inspire generations.

He prayed Allah (SWT) to forgive the shortcomings of the departed cleric, accept his decades of service as acts of worship, grant him Al-Jannatul Firdaus, and comfort the Ilorin Emirate, his family, and the entire Muslim Ummah.