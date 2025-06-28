Saraki Mourns Dantata, Hails Him As Pillar Of Nation-Building

Former Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has expressed profound sorrow over the passing of Nigerian business titan and philanthropist, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata, who died in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, at the age of 94.

In a heartfelt tribute issued on Saturday, Saraki described the late Dantata as a towering national figure whose life was defined by humility, principled leadership, and a lifelong commitment to the progress of Nigeria.

He praised Dantata’s far-reaching impact on Nigeria’s economic and social development, noting that his legacy transcended business and philanthropy.

Describing Dantata as a man of “extraordinary substance,” the former Senate President emphasised how the Kano-born businessman made significant contributions without seeking the spotlight.

Saraki said, “I woke up to the painful announcement of Alhaji Aminu Dantata’s passing. Nigeria has lost one of its finest statesmen, a silent but monumental nation-builder.

READ ALSO:

“His passing marks the end of an era defined by integrity, service, and unwavering dedication to national growth. His life was not just lived — it was invested in the future of Nigeria.

“Through enterprise, he helped lay the foundations of Nigeria’s economy. Through philanthropy, he transformed lives. And through his character, he earned the enduring respect of a nation.”

Saraki also spoke personally of Dantata’s influence, describing him as a mentor and father figure whose quiet strength and wise counsel deeply shaped his own approach to leadership and public service.

“I am personally devastated by his passing. His calm wisdom, patience, and encouragement helped guide my values. His integrity left a lasting imprint on my understanding of what true leadership should be,” he said.

He extended heartfelt condolences to the Dantata family, the government and people of Kano State, and all Nigerians grieving this national loss.

“May Almighty Allah (SWT), in His infinite mercy, grant Alhaji Aminu Dantata Aljannah Firdaus. Ameen.”