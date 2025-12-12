Saraki Mourns Bayelsa Deputy Gov, Ewhrudjakpo

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki has expressed shock over the sudden passing of the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, describing the news as tragic and devastating.

Saraki said Ewhrudjakpo was widely known as a hardworking technocrat whose commitment to public service and the development of Bayelsa State was evident throughout his career.

Saraki noted that the late deputy governor served as a stabilising force in the administration of Governor Douye Diri, adding that his loyalty, intellectual depth, and dedication to governance made his death a significant loss to the state.

While mourning the late deputy governor, Saraki extended heartfelt condolences to Governor Diri, the Ewhrudjakpo family, and the people of Bayelsa State.

He prayed for strength and comfort for those affected by what he described as a painful and irreparable loss.