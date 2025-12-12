New Telegraph

December 12, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 12, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Top Stories
  3. Saraki Mourns Bayelsa…

Saraki Mourns Bayelsa Deputy Gov, Ewhrudjakpo

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki has expressed shock over the sudden passing of the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, describing the news as tragic and devastating.

Saraki said Ewhrudjakpo was widely known as a hardworking technocrat whose commitment to public service and the development of Bayelsa State was evident throughout his career.

Saraki noted that the late deputy governor served as a stabilising force in the administration of Governor Douye Diri, adding that his loyalty, intellectual depth, and dedication to governance made his death a significant loss to the state.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

READ ALSO:

While mourning the late deputy governor, Saraki extended heartfelt condolences to Governor Diri, the Ewhrudjakpo family, and the people of Bayelsa State.

He prayed for strength and comfort for those affected by what he described as a painful and irreparable loss.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News December 12
Read Next

Gen. Christopher Musa: Walking The Talk On Security