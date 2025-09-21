Saraki Lauds Peaceful Conduct Of PDP LG Congresses In Kwara

Former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has commended the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State for the peaceful and successful conduct of its Local Government congresses across all 16 LGAs.

In a statement signed by his Press Officer on Local Matters, Abdulganiyu Abdulqadir, Saraki described the outcome of the exercise as proof of the PDP’s commitment to inclusiveness, fairness, and internal democracy, positioning the party as a credible alternative for good governance both in Kwara and across Nigeria.

He praised the delegates, stakeholders, aspirants, and party members for demonstrating maturity, unity, and responsibility throughout the congresses, noting that the peaceful process reflects the resilience of the PDP family and its readiness to provide purposeful leadership.

Saraki also applauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, and the media for their professionalism, which ensured the exercise was transparent, orderly, and credible.

Charging the newly elected local government executives, the Waziri Ngeri of Ilorin urged them to treat their victory as a call to service, strengthen the party at the grassroots, and reinforce PDP’s values of accountability and inclusiveness.

He emphasized that the successful conduct of the congresses was not only a victory for the PDP in Kwara but also a pointer to the growing confidence of Nigerians in the party as a vehicle of hope and renewal ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“The PDP has once again shown that it provides a level playing field and prioritizes the will of the people. The maturity displayed in Kwara congresses is a reflection of the national character of our great party,” Saraki said.