Saraki Lauds Kwara PDP Elders For Unwavering Support

The elders and youths of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) across Kwara North and South Senatorial Districts have joined the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, for Iftar at his residence in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The party elders and youths joined him earlier to observe the Maghrib prayer before iftar.

Saraki, while expressing his joy at the coming together of people from different strata and geographical zones, thanked Allah for the grace of the holy month of Ramadan and the gift of the party members in the State.

According to a statement by his Press Officer on Local Matters, Abdulganiyu Abdulqadir, Saraki expressed delight at the presence of the people whom he said have been a blessing to the Saraki dynasty and the Kwara populace.

He appreciated their elderly roles in the party and their various communities, just as he admonished them never to wary, while urging them to manifest the teachings of Islam on love, forgiveness, holiness and generosity.

While expressing strong hope that their efforts would not be in vain, the Waziri Ngeri of Ilorin Emirate pledged to continue to do his best to support their individual and collective efforts.

Amid the show of love, bonding and spiritual reflection that characterizes the holy month of Ramadan, the guests expressed gratitude to Saraki for his selflessness and love for all, especially the downtrodden.

They appreciated his unquantifiable Ramadan packages for the people across the state.

This, they said, will go a long way to meet the needs of many and ease the Ramadan fast.

“Either you are home or outside; your love for the people of Kwara is apparent. As you strive every day to put smiles on the faces of the people, may Allah grant your utmost desires as well,” one of the elders prayed.

Before Iftar, Saraki had observed the afternoon observed Jummah prayer at the Shariah Court Central Mosque, Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

