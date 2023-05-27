Saraki Inaugurates MRO, International Terminal At A’Ibom Airport

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has inaugurated the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility and a new International Terminal Building at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The MRO facility which was said to be capable of maintaining two Boeing 747 aircraft simultaneously is to be the first of its kind, undertaken by any sub-national in Africa.

Commissioning the projects at the Victor Attah International Airport at the weekend, Saraki called for necessary support and timely approvals by the Federal Government to enable the facilities to function effectively.

The former Senate President commended Governor Udom Emmanuel for his insight to further expand the airport development by introducing other innovations that would now make Akwa Ibom and by extension Nigeria, the hub in aircraft maintenance in Africa.

Addressing his guests, the outgoing Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Udom Emmanuel listed projects lined up for inauguration at the airport including the new International Smart Terminal Building, the Maintenance, Repairs and Overhaul hanger, and the new Taxiway which will also serve as a second runway.

He said the projects, all, except the MRO, initiated and completed by his administration were part of his total approach to aviation development.

“This beautiful sight is part of our pledge to make Akwa Ibom a major aviation hub in the Gulf of Guinea, and we give God all the Glory,” Governor Emmanuel said

Also speaking at the occasion, Former Akwa Ibom Governor, Obong Victor Attah who initiated the MRO facility project applauded the novel strides by Governor Udom Emmanuel, saying his innovative projects in the aviation sector will yield foreign earnings for Akwa Ibom.

Obong Attah also commended Governor Udom Emmanuel’s wisdom to introduce twenty-first-century facilities that would further distinguish Akwa Ibom as a destination in the aviation industry globally.

Referring to the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul facility for instance, Obong Attah said the MRO, capable of servicing two Boeing 747 aircraft at the same time, was the first aircraft maintenance facility to be conceived in Africa, saying it will now attract traffic in the aviation industry to the state.