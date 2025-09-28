Saraki Hails Peaceful Conduct Of PDP Congress In Kwara

Former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has commended the peaceful conduct of the congresses of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the ward, local government, and state levels in Kwara State, describing the process as a model of internal democracy and party discipline.

Speaking on Saturday evening in Ilorin during the party’s state congress, Saraki praised party stakeholders for ensuring that consensus candidates emerged without rancour or bitterness across the state.

“This positive development is something we should all take pride in. It confirms that we are a party with values of good leadership, organisation, and discipline. It is an indication that we are a party whose members are prepared to make the necessary sacrifices required to govern the state at all levels,” Saraki said.

He thanked all outgoing executive members at the state, local government, and ward levels for their dedication to the growth of the party, especially the outgoing State Chairman, Rt. Hon. Babatunde Mohammed.

The congress, themed “Returning Kwara to a Secure State That It Has Always Been”, focused on security as a core priority for the party. Saraki lamented the worsening insecurity in the state, accusing the ruling government of inaction in the face of banditry and kidnappings.

“Kwara State is being overrun by bandits, kidnappers, and killers who have waged a ceaseless, needless, and careless onslaught on our people. Yet, the government in Kwara State has maintained a posture of apathy and nonchalance,” Saraki said.

He revealed that within the last 12 months, about 70 people had been reportedly killed and 42 kidnapped in Kwara North and South, with several communities sacked by assailants. He described the situation as unprecedented in the history of the “State of Harmony”.

“No responsible citizen or party will play politics with the danger to the lives and livelihood of people. As responsible politicians, we will not keep quiet. We will continue to alert the national and international communities about the danger that daily confronts our people,” he added.

Saraki urged the newly elected party executives to intensify grassroots engagement across the state in preparation for the 2027 elections.

“We should be up and doing in all our wards, meeting and constantly engaging with Kwarans. The stakes are too high now for Kwarans to reward failure,” he charged.

He also reminded party members to prepare for the forthcoming primaries, which will follow the timetable and guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), urging them to approach the process with maturity and unity.

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected State Chairman, Alhaji Adamu Bawa Issa, expressed gratitude to party leaders for their confidence and pledged to rebuild trust, promote inclusivity, and strengthen the party’s structures ahead of the next elections.

Earlier, outgoing Chairman Babatunde Mohammed described the PDP as the strongest party in Kwara State and commended Saraki for his leadership.