Saraki Foundation Trains 25 On Borehole Repairs

In a bid to tackle water scarcity and empower youths with sustainable skills, the Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) Foundation has successfully trained 25 individuals in borehole repairs and water system maintenance across Kwara State.

The beneficiaries, selected from all 16 Local Government Areas of the state, completed a two-week intensive training programme which began on July 1 and ended on July 12, 2025. The initiative, tagged “Community Water Champions,” was facilitated by AFEB Global Ltd.

At the graduation ceremony, Project Director of the ABS Foundation (North Central), Mallam Musa Aliyu, explained that the programme was designed to provide practical solutions to the water challenges faced in rural communities.

He emphasized that over 120 million Nigerians depend on boreholes, and failures in these systems can have devastating consequences.

By training a group of young men and women, the Foundation is not only addressing the issue of water access but also building a community-based technical workforce capable of responding to system failures. He added that the selected trainees, having completed the training, were now well-positioned to serve their communities and even create job opportunities for others.

Musa Aliyu reiterated that the programme was non-political and purely based on merit. He said participants were nominated by various community groups and screened using transparent criteria.

He further stressed that the project reflects the Foundation’s broader mission to solve real community problems through practical, income-generating skills.

Senior Programme Manager, Olanrewaju Lawal, noted that this phase was only a pilot, with plans already underway to scale up in future. He explained that the trainees, now considered ABS ambassadors, are allowed to take on private repair jobs using the tools provided.

However, the equipment remains community property and must not be sold.

The training included classroom lectures, safety instruction, assessments, and extensive fieldwork. The participants carried out real-life repair work on faulty boreholes in multiple locations, including Kaaba Kajola in Idofian, Alanamu Market in Ilorin West, Ajakitipa in Shao, Ganmo in Ifelodun, and Idi Ape in Ilorin East.

These repairs restored water supply to thousands of residents, bringing immediate relief and appreciation from the communities involved.

Participants received certificates of completion and essential borehole repair kits. Halirat Bake from Kaiama LGA expressed deep appreciation, stating that the training and equipment would have been unaffordable for many of them if not for the Foundation.

She said the support would enable her to improve water access in her community. Ishyaku Aliyu from Patigi LGA noted that although he had plumbing experience, the training expanded his capacity to handle both hand-held and motorised boreholes. Babalola Joshua Oluwafemi, an engineer from Share in Ifelodun LGA, said the practical exposure gave him skills far beyond what he had learned at school.

Adam Olanrewaju Mohammed from Ilorin South LGA said he was amazed at how much he had learned within just two weeks. He pointed out that the restored water systems were already helping communities thrive, especially farmers who depend on water for irrigation and traders who use water in their businesses.

The training team also paid condolence and courtesy visits to local traditional leaders, including the Baba’sale of Ilorin, who had recently lost his brother. The Balogun Alanamu Development Association expressed their gratitude to the ABS Foundation and its founder, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, for reviving long-abandoned boreholes serving the Alanamu Market and nearby mosque.