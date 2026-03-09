The Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) Foundation will, in the last 10 days of Ramadan, commence its Annual Ramadan Iftar Feeding Programme in seven States, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

According to the Foundation, provision of free meals for Muslims observing the fast was part of its commitment to supporting underserved communities, adding that “the initiative, a regular feature of the Foundation’s Ramadan activities, is designed to support vulnerable members of the Muslim community and ensure that more people can break their fast with nutritious meals during the holy month”.

This year’s programme will take place in Niger, Sokoto, Bauchi, Borno, Kaduna, and Plateau States, as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), where meals are expected to be provided daily in two mosques per State, while 100 fasting Muslims will benefit per mosque each day.

In Kwara State, where the Foundation has traditionally maintained its widest outreach, the feeding programme will be held in 52 mosques across the State and will provide meals for thousands of Muslims during this period.

Speaking ahead of the rollout of the programme, the Executive Director of the ABS Foundation, Dr Audu Idowu Musa, noted that the holy month provides an opportunity for those who are able to support others and strengthen the bonds within communities.

“At a time when the economic strain on many households has become increasingly evident, even providing a simple meal has grown more difficult than ever before, and the burden is felt most deeply by the vulnerable within our communities.

“It is in times like these that the importance of compassion and looking out for one another becomes even clearer. Acts of support, however modest, can bring relief and remind people that they are not alone in these challenging times,” he said.

He added that the Ramadan feeding programme reflects the ABS Foundation’s long-standing commitment to supporting vulnerable communities. Over the years, the ABS Foundation has implemented initiatives in areas such as humanitarian support, education, healthcare and community development, with the Ramadan outreach serving as one of its key annual interventions.

The Foundation noted that volunteers and community leaders in the participating States have already begun coordinating logistics with mosque committees to ensure smooth and orderly distribution as the programme commences during the last 10 days of Ramadan.

The Abubakar Bukola Saraki Foundation also called on Nigerians to use the Ramadan period to pray for peace, unity, and progress of the nation.