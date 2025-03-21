Saraki Foundation Launches Iftar Meal In Five States

Share

Former Senate President and founder of the ABS Foundation, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has harped on the importance of togetherness, giving and supplication during the month of Ramadan, and even beyond.

According to Saraki, all Nigerians, irrespective of religious inclination, must devote the fasting period to pray for Nigeria and seek Allah’s intervention.

The former Senate President, who spoke while reacting to the commencement of iftar meal sharing in some states of the federation by his Foundation, admonished well-heeled individuals to endeavour to make the fasting season comfortable for the less privileged, especially because of the economic situation in the country.

As part of its annual tradition, the ABS Foundation has commenced the sharing of Iftar meals across selected mosques in Kwara, Niger, Borno and Kano States, as well as the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The ABS Foundation Ramadan Iftar programme is to run through the last 10 days of the holy month of fasting.

Musa Aliyu, the Regional Director, of ABS Foundation, North Central, disclosed this in a statement.

According to him, the foundation will accommodate over 100 people per Mosque with over 50 mosques being targeted across Kwara State.

The iftar welfare programme will also hold at selected Mosques in Niger, Borno, Kano and the FCT.

Aliyu added that the gesture, which is an annual practice, is to extend love to the Muslim Ummah, and ensure that the needy also participate in the fasting without any lack.

