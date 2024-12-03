Saraki Eulogizes Solagberu On Chief Imam’s Appointment

Share

Former President of the Senate, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has lauded the appointment of Malami Ubandoma of Ilorin Emirate, Sheikh Abdulkadir Jumuah Salman Solagberu, as the Chief Imam of the National Mosque, Abuja.

Saraki described the appointment as well deserved considering his scholarly and religious contribution to Islam.

In a press release signed by his Press Officer on Local Matters, Abdulganiyu Abdulqadir, and made available to newsmen in Ilorin on Tuesday, Saraki said the appointment has again projected the Ilorin Emirate as the cradle of Islam in Nigeria and a land bustling with Islamic scholars of enviable quality.

The Waziri Ngeri of Ilorin Emirate congratulated the Islamic cleric and prayed to Allah to shower him with the wisdom, strength and knowledge to excel.

“The appointment of Malami Ubandoma of Ilorin Emirate, Sheikh Abdulkadir Jumuah Salman Solagberu, as the Chief Imam of the National Mosque, Abuja, is another testament to the enviable position of the Ilorin Emirate in the world of Islam.

“This feat has again solidified your scholarly status and contribution to the propagation of Islam.

“Your elevation to one of the most coveted religious positions in Nigeria is not just a win for you but a pride to the Ilorin Emirate.

“I pray Allah to bestow you with the wisdom, strength and support needed to thrive and take Islam to the next level,” the statement read.

