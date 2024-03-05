Saraki Eulogises Obasanjo At 87

Former Senate president and former governor of Kwara State, Sen. Bukola Saraki has congratulated former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, on his 87th birthday anniversary.

Joining a host of other world leaders, Saraki in a statement issued via his verified X handle eulogised the former president whose birthday is on Tuesday, March 5, saying he has been a source of inspiration to many.

He wrote “From the years spent by your side as your Special Assistant on Budgetary Matters, witnessing your leadership firsthand has not only shaped my approach but has also served as an invaluable blueprint for many others.

“As the nation and the world celebrate with you today, Your Excellency, please accept heartfelt wishes from myself and my entire family.

“Happy Birthday, Sir! May your legacy of leadership and service continue to inspire generations to come.”