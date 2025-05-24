Saraki, Dickson, Dankwanbo Meet Gov Mbah Over PDP Crisis

Share

As part of peace building initiatives, the People Democratic Party (PDP), Strategy and Way Forward Committee, led by former Kwara State Governor, Bukola Saraki paid a visit to Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State on Friday.

Saraki, alongside Senators Seriake Dickson and Ibrahim Dankwambo, who are members, had a closed door meeting with the governor.

In a post on his social media handle, Saraki said they engaged in a frantic deliberation with Governor Mbah.

He wrote: “I just concluded a meeting in Enugu State with His Excellency, Governor Peter Mbah, alongside Senators Seriake Dickson and Ibrahim Dankwambo of the Official Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nigeria Strategy and Way Forward Committee.

“We didn’t sidestep the issues. We confronted the fractures in our foundation, asked the hard questions, and began shaping a real, workable plan to move our party forward.

“I believe in the PDP. I believe in what it has stood for and what it can still become, if we’re willing to do the hard, unglamorous work of rebuilding from the inside out.

“The road ahead won’t be easy. It will test us and demand more from each of us. But I leave Enugu more convinced than ever: we have the people, the resolve, and the clarity to rise to the occasion—and to lead again.”

