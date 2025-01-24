Saraki Describes Late Useni A Patriot Statesman

Share

The former Senate President in the 8th National Assembly, Bukola Saraki has described late Lieutenant General Jeremiah Useni as a true patriot and dedicated statesman.

In a condolence message issued on Friday, Saraki highlighted Useni’s invaluable contributions to Nigeria as a former Governor of Bendel State, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, and Senator representing Plateau South.

Saraki praised General Useni’s exceptional wisdom, boundless energy, and unwavering commitment to the nation.

He lauded his selfless service and visionary leadership, which left an indelible mark on Plateau State, the North Central Zone, and the entire country.

According to 8th Senate President, Useni embodied patriotism and was deeply committed to Nigeria’s progress and unity.

Sharing his condolences, Saraki extended his prayers to Useni’s family, the people of Plateau State, and the Nigerian Armed Forces during this period of mourning.

He expressed hope for divine comfort for all those grieving the loss of the distinguished statesman.

Lieutenant General Jeremiah Useni’s legacy as a leader, patriot, and public servant will continue to inspire generations to come.

The Lieutenant died on Thursday January 23, 2024 at the age of 82

