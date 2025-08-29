Saraki Charges Kwarans To Take INEC Voter Registration Seriously

Former Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has urged the people of Kwara State, particularly members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), to take the ongoing voter registration exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) seriously, describing it as the most powerful tool to shape the future of the state and the nation.

According to his Press Officer on Local Matters, Abdulganiyu Abdulqadir, Saraki made this call while speaking in Ilorin after arriving in the state to meet with party leaders, stakeholders, youths, and women from across Kwara during the Expanded PDP State Caucus Meeting.

“Our conversations kept returning to one critical point: the ongoing INEC voter registration exercise,” Saraki said. I cannot overemphasise this – registering to vote is the single most powerful tool we have to shape the future of our state and our nation.

“Every new registration and every updated card is a voice secured for tomorrow,” Saraki said.

He expressed gratitude to PDP members for maintaining peace and unity during the ongoing congresses at the ward, local government, and state levels, but stressed that true progress would only come when such unity is matched with deliberate action.

“That action,” Saraki emphasised, “begins with registering to vote.”