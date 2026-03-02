Saraki Celebrates RCCG General Overseer, Adeboye At 84

The 13th president of the Nigerian Senate, Bukola Saraki and his wife, Toyin Saraki have celebrated the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye on the occasion of his 84th birthday.

Saraki in his goodwill message applauded Pastor Adeboye’s simplicity despite his reach and stature.

“I have always found it telling that, despite Pastor Enoch Adeboye’s @PastorEAAdeboye reach and stature, he remains disarmingly simple.

“As General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God @RCCGworldwide, his impact is seen not only in the millions he shepherds across continents but also in the thoughtful precision he brings to faith and human development.

“As you celebrate your 84th birthday today, Sir, Toyin and I join millions around the world in thanking God for your life and legacy,” Saraki said.

He prayed for strength, sound health, and abiding grace in the years ahead for the revered man of God.