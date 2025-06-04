Saraki Begins Distribution Of Sallah Package To Muslim Faithful

Share

Former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has commenced distribution of Sallah packages for the Eid el-Adha, as part of his annual practice to extend love and empathize with Muslim faithful.

Saraki’s Press Officer on Local Matters, Abdulganiyu Abdulqadir, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Items being distributed include ram, cow, cash gifts and other items aimed at supporting various groups and individuals as they mark the Ileya festival.

According to Abdulqadir, the Waziri Ngeri of Ilorin has made it a tradition to support the people during festive seasons, with 2025 effort reaffirming his grassroots connection and continued relevance in the political and social affairs of the state.

He disclosed that the distribution is being coordinated by a party chieftain and personal aide to Saraki, Alhaji Nasir Subair, who is overseeing the equitable spread of the items across the three senatorial districts of the state.

Saraki, in the statement, extended his warm Sallah greetings to the Muslim Ummah in Kwara and beyond, urging them to celebrate in peace and remain steadfast in prayers for the nation.

“As we celebrate this sacred festival of sacrifice, I felicitate with the Muslim community and urge everyone to reflect on the values of selflessness, compassion, and unity that Eid-el-Kabir teaches us,” Saraki said.

He further assured Kwarans of his continuous commitment to their welfare, stressing that his philanthropic gestures remain a token of appreciation for their enduring support and goodwill over the years.

Beneficiaries cut across traditional rulers, religious leaders, party faithful, members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) structure, as well as youths and women groups from across the state.

Share