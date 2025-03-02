Sarah Olubi-Johnson receives award at ISAF

Share

Pastor (Dr) Sarah Olubi-Johnson, an educator, entrepreneur, and cleric, has been honoured with the Outstanding Global Education Leadership and Mentorship Award at the International Education Conference, ISAF 2025.

The host and Partnership Director, Lady Tolu Eledan, emphasised that this special recognition for Pastor (Dr.) Sarah Olubi-Johnson was due to her extraordinary work in Oyo State and beyond in the fields of education and mentorship for younger generations.

“Her exceptional success as an educationist and astute businesswoman has earned her multiple accolades, with the latest being the Global Education Award at ISAF 2025, reinforcing her status as a visionary leader in education,” she stated.

Eledan said that the prestigious award was a testament to Dr Olubi-Johnson’s outstanding leadership, accomplishments, and dedication to advancing education on a global scale, leaving a lasting impact on future generations.

In her remarks upon receiving the award, Dr Sarah Olubi-Johnson expressed gratitude to the organisers for the honour bestowed on her and noted that the award would motivate her to achieve more.

“We must realise that a nation is its people – I am Nigeria, you are Nigeria, we are Nigeria. Therefore, we must choose to be different so Nigeria can become a land of hope, a land where dreams and opportunities are available to every child, regardless of their circumstances at birth, allowing them to aspire and realise their vision to restore Nigeria to a land of greatness and prominence,” she added.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

