Sarah Martins Throws Shade At Judy Austin Over Daughter’s Name

Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins, has taken to her social media page to mock her colleague and former best friend, Judy Austin, after naming her daughter, Universe.
Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, welcomed their third child together two days ago.
Taking to her Instagram page, Judy Austin shared photos of their newborn, revealing the name that they had christened her.
She wrote, “We prayed, our fans prayed. And God answered. Rejoice with us as we welcome our beautiful daughter.
‘Her name is UNIVERSE IFEYINWA STORM YUL-EDOCHIE. Thank You, Lord.”
In reaction, Sarah Martins wondered who gives birth to a child and names her ‘Universe’.
She jokingly wondered where the rest of the world was meant to stay, now that they had named their daughter after the earth.
Sarah Martins wrote, “Them don born UNIVERSE asin uwa nile. Abeg where the rest of us wan dey???
“Chineke para kwa tule. Ha amuola uwa nile.”
@konciesconcept wrote: “In Igboland, people name their children Uwa, Onwa, Egbe-igwe, Mmiri, Òkú, Ugwu… so feel free to name yours. Congratulations to the Edochies and welcome, beautiful child!”
@skincarebylh wrote: “One thing about this God—He will never seek permission from anyone. Your opinion doesn’t matter when He makes decisions. God bless you, little one.”
@expensive_rj said: “Nah now I dey see say both Universe and Storm follow for the baby name. Welcome to the universe, baby, you shall never experience the storm of life.”
