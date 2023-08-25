Sarah Martins Slams Rita Edochie, Says Don’t Chase Clout With My Name

Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins has taken to her social media page to react to Rita Edochie’s allegations of bullying May Edochie.

New Telegraph earlier reported that Rita Edochie had criticized Sarah Martins for allegedly sponsoring trolls against May Edochie’s daughter, Danielle.

The sister-in-law of legendary actor, Pete Edochie has accused Sarah of constantly interfering in Edochie’s family affairs.

She reminded Sarah of the time she spread false rumours about May going to London with another woman’s husband, called her an unfit wife, and defended her friend, Judy.

Speaking further, Rita warned Sarah and others not to provoke her into addressing the entire saga on social media.

In response to Rita’s allegations, Sarah advised Rita to stop seeking attention with her name, noting that she is known for chasing clout.

READ ALSO:

According to her, Rita can keep on the assumption she has towards her, but should kindly stop mentioning her name and spreading false rumours about her life and also the fact that she bullied May Edochie.

She said, “Madam Rita Edochie, let today be the first and last time you mention my name with those wrinkled lips of yours! Show the screenshot and post where I mentioned May Edochie in your accusations or stay quiet!

“If you want to come for me, please come with evidence! Evil people are always quick to associate others’ names with posts that have nothing to do with them! I have never bullied or trolled May after my public apology to her over the manipulated pictures I shared as a third party.

“You can freely assume whatever you want from my innocent cruise posts, but until I mention her name and make posts about her, you cannot hold me accountable as a bully. So, STOP CHASING CLOUT WITH MY NAME and take my video off your page!!!”