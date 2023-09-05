Sarah Martins Slams Critics For Dragging Her Over Judy’s N1m Debt

Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins has taken to social media to defend her actions for calling out her friend, Judy over her N1 million debt to her.

Taking to her Instagram page, in a lengthy post, the actress slammed critics for dragging her for calling out Judy, whom she claimed owed her a sum of million naira.

According to her, people dragging her for calling out her friend Judy over the money were those who had never operated a business or saved up to pay for an advertisement.

She explained further that those critics have never had a business, they are unable to distinguish between transactions made for commercial purposes and those made out of friendship.

Sarah also claims she has done more than that for her friend, that she’s only fighting for her business, and that there’s no relationship when it comes to business.

She wrote; “People that have never owned a business or saved up to pay for an advert re the ones shouting I shouldn’t drag Judy and forget about my money…

You have never owned a business in your life that’s why you don’t know the difference between business money and things done in friendship.

Ofcos I have done many things way more than 1m for Judy but I’m not talking about all that…

I’m only ranting and fighting for my business money! Money that I worked extremely hard for.

If I’d gifted or borrowed the money to her, I would never come out to say a word about it… what I’m saying is she should pay back my money since she’s not willing to do the work I paid her for…

You all hypocrites should shut the heck up or pay the money on her behalf!

I will never disclose whatever happened between Judy and me during our friendship days, I will never reveal whatever she trusted me with, I will never disclose that which will hurt her when it’s brought to public space… I’m only asking her to pay back my business money and that’s that!

I worked for the money!”